Streaming company founder Reed Hastings and former Paypal CEO Bill Harris express concerns about the US president’s ability to lead the country

Democratic Party donors including Netflix founder Reed Hastings and former Paypal CEO Bill Harris said Sunday they are concerned about US President Joe Biden’s ability to lead the country. After Biden’s interview with George Stephanopoulos on ABC News on Friday (5 July 2024), business leaders began asking him to give up on seeking re-election.

Hastings has openly criticized the US president’s mental condition. “Unfortunately, Biden is in denial about his mental state. He needs to step aside to allow a strong Democratic leader to defeat Trump.”Hastings said.

The concern was due to Biden’s age, 81, and his ability to serve a second term, after several embarrassing episodes, his performance in the debate with his opponent Donald Trump (Republicans) and, above all, his posture during the interview in ABC News.

The broadcaster spoke to Paypal’s Harris shortly after the interview with Biden. The businessman noted that the president “looked old.” Harris, who donated $620,000 to the Biden Victory Fund in 2020, called Biden’s exit from the presidential race a “inevitable”.

DONORS WANT RENEWAL

Donors want a broad debate in the Democratic Party about renewal and leadership. To that end, Harris has started a political action committee (PAC), Democrats for the Next Generation, pledging $2 million to support debates between potential Democratic candidates if Biden withdraws.

Whitney Tilson, a longtime Democratic investor and donor, expressed doubts about Biden’s ability to secure a victory against Donald Trump, indicating that even a successful interview would not sway his opinion.

Los Angeles billionaire and real estate mogul Rick Caruso has publicly called for Biden to resign, calling it the “right and honorable thing” to do in this critical electoral period. Hollywood producer Damon Lindelof has chosen to withhold new donations until a change is made at the top of the ticket.

Despite growing concerns, President Biden has rejected the idea of ​​pulling out. “I’m not going anywhere”he said on Friday (5.Jul.2024).