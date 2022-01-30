Netflix has just concluded a new partnership that I will allow the addition of others video games to the catalog already available on the platform, whose contents are constantly growing.

This partnership sees Netflix working with RocketRide Games, a video game studio that already has two titles in the streaming platform library. No specific games have been announced so far, but there has been talk of the next catalog increase in the section Netflix Games.

The partnership was announced this week in an official press release featured on both Netflix and RocketRide Games sites. The studio handed over to the platform’s game library Dominoes And Knittens last December, and more video games are on the way in the next months, as stated in the press release.

These upcoming titles will have no ads or in-game purchases, and they will be included to other subscriptions currently available on Netflix. RocketRide Games founder, Louis-René Auclair, he has declared:

Everyone at RocketRide Games is extremely proud of this new partnership with Netflix. Having the ability to bring games to their millions of subscribers is certainly a great opportunity for us and for all video game studios around the world.

After the announcements relating to the new initiatives aimed at expanding the video game catalog, there was talk of the desire for expand Netflix content going beyond movies and TV series, which is why the plans for adding new games are solid and will soon bear much fruit for users.

The expansion that included video games was opened with Stranger Things: 1984, Stranger Things 3: The Game, Shooting Hoops, Card Blast And Teeter Up and, since then, more games have been added to the library. The vice president of development for this initiative on Netflix, Mike Verdu, he had stated last November that he wanted to offer as many video games as possible varied possible, to meet everyone’s needs.

The first purchase of a video game development studio was concluded last September and, since then, the path of the gaming side present on Netflix has only grown.