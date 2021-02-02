Netflix just shared through his official channel on Youtube the first promotional trailer for his upcoming anime series Pacific Rim: The Black, scheduled to premiere on the platform this March 4, 2021.

The anime will tell the story of two brothers, who fight to survive while searching for their parents, after a kaiju destroys Australia. The protagonists: an idealistic teenager and his naive younger sister must pilot an abandoned Jaeger through hostile terrain.

This anime had already been announced since Netflix Anime Festival 2020However, with this promo the release date was set as well as the revelation of the production behind this title.

Legendary Entertainment will be in charge of producing Pacific Rim: The Black (in Spanish Pacific Rim: No Man’s Land), the animation will be provided by Polygon Pictures Y Craig Kyle and Greg Johnson will be the scriptwriters and directors.

So far nothing has been said about the cast that will be part of this project.

The reception of fans to this Netflix and Pacific Rim project

Among the comments and reactions of fans to this first promotional trailer, many are open to this animated proposal as long as it looks more like the original work we met with Pacific Rim in 2013, and be less like the sequel Pacific Rim: Uprising of 2018.

It seems that 2021 will be the year of the kaijus; in addition to the anime premiere of Pacific Rim: The Black fans of these creatures can also look forward to the movie of Godzilla vs. Kong also for March of this year.

