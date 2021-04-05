The operator of the video service Netflix in Russia has disclosed its financial indicators for the first time. The newspaper Kommersant drew attention to their publication.

In particular, the revenue for 2.5 months of last year exceeded 462 million rubles, and the net profit – 24 million. The audience of the service in the country can range from 180 thousand to half a million paid subscribers. So far, Netflix’s earnings in Russia have not been disclosed.

As the director of the Internet Video Association Alexey Byrdin pointed out, after the Russian Netflix has more than 100 thousand users, the service will come to the attention of Roskomnadzor. The platform will have to be included in the register of audiovisual services, so the service will have to fulfill a number of requirements. We are talking, for example, about content labeling and storage of data of Russian users on the territory of the country. Byrdin concluded that all this would entail additional costs.

Netflix is ​​an American entertainment company that provides streaming media-based films and series. Since 2013, Netflix has produced its own films and series, including animated and television programs. In Russia, the service was launched in 2016.