This renovation arrives not long after Dan Lin became the new head of Netflix's film division, taking over from Scott Stuber, who left the company to start his own.

Netflix some announced layoffs and a new internal renovation. Deadline calls it a “major renovation” and reports that 15 people of the company's film division were fired. This isn't a huge number either in absolute or relative value, given that Netflix has 10,000 employees across all its divisions, but of course it's always bad when someone loses their job.

Netflix Film is divided into two internal divisions

Netflix isn't just films, obviously, but there doesn't seem to be any changes to the division of TV series

This new reorganization also brings with it a new internal structure for Netflix's film division.

This part of the company is divided into multiple parts categorized by genre, with a different boss managing the teams. On the one hand we find Ori Marmur who manages action, fantasy, horror and sci-fi films. Then there is Kira Goldberg who deals with thrillers, dramas and family films. We move on to Niija Kuykendall who will lead the team for young adult, holiday-themed and faith-based products. Finally, there will be Jason Young for comedies and rom-coms.

These changes have already happened introduced last month, behind the scenes.

