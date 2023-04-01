Cuts are part of a restructuring that will unite small and medium-sized film production units

Netflix plans to overhaul its film division to reduce the number of titles the company produces, the company reported. Bloomberg on Thursday (30.Mar.2023). According to the report, the restructuring will unite the small and medium-sized film production units.

The purpose of the platform streaming is to guarantee high quality productions and to centralize decision-making. For 2023, the company plans to release 49 original films36 less in comparison to 2022.

The change caused the resignation of 2 CEOs of the platform: Lisa Nishimura, responsible for documentaries and low-budget films, and Ian Bricke, vice president of the films group.

According to Bloomberg and the TechCrunch, the measure should still result in other dismissals. However, Netflix did not detail the amount of positions that would be reduced.

In June 2022, the company laid off around 300 people to control costs amid uneven subscriber growth.