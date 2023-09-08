













Netflix finally premieres the last episodes of Pokémon Ultimate Journeys









This last batch of anime episodes Ultimate Journeys Pokémon finally arrives at Netflix and will bring back several fan-favorite creatures and characters like Misty, Brock, and the Squirtle Squad.

It will also give us a hint of what the future holds for Ash Ketchum and his Pikachu. In this way, fans will be able to say goodbye to the iconic characters after 25 long years where we were finally given the opportunity to see that “El Mostaza” as the protagonist of this series is called, became champion.

Source: The Pokemon Company

On the other hand, the followers of this anime will be able to listen to a new version of “Atrápalos ya” (in English). Let’s not lose sight of the fact that fans had to wait much more than a year for these latest episodes to arrive on the platform. Netflix.

Netflix: What Pokémon series are available?

Don’t lose sight of the fact that the catalog of Pokemon in Netflix it is certainly wide. At least you can catch up with the most recent productions that can give you a good idea of ​​how Ash and Pikachu came to win that world championship that was so much talked about at the time.

If we give ourselves a quick search, we will find that it is the entire arc that goes from Travel to Definitive Travel. Then we have a classic like Indigo League.

If those options weren’t enough, we also have the Chronicles of Arceus specials and the movies of Mewtwo Strikes Back and The Secrets of the Jungle. As you can see, there’s a lot to see, it’s just a matter of whether you want to consume it.

What do you think of the arrival of this new anime to Netflix?

