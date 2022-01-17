Like every week, Netflix changes its catalog and for these days it has presented File 81, its new horror and suspense series. The plot follows Dan Turner, a restorer who is hired to recover a collection of videotapes, which hide an unexpected secret.

With Mamooudou Athie as the protagonist, few know that the fiction is inspired by a podcast series that is still broadcast and viewers can listen to it online. Its success has been such that James Wan decided to produce the series.

Throughout the eight episodes of Archive 81 we are introduced to the plight of Dan Turner (Mamooudou Athie), a young man who takes a job restoring a collection of damaged videotapes for enigmatic billionaire Virgil Davenport (Martin Donovan). While fixing the files, he will discover that they belonged to Melody Pendras (Dina Shihabi), a woman who investigated a dangerous cult in the creepy Visser building and disappeared without a trace. From this information, he will form a mysterious connection with Melody and her investigation.

What is File 81, the new Netflix series, based on?

Archive 81 is a ​new horror series produced by James Wan. Photo: Netflix

Despite being a fiction, File 81 has a real source of inspiration. The story is based on a podcast of the same name created by Marc Sollinger and Daniel Powell. The pair are co-producers of the show on Netflix, along with showrunner Rebecca Sonnenshine and James Wan, the director behind blockbusters like The Conjuring, Insidious and Malignant.

Archive 81 is a podcast in its third season that uses the found archive audiovisual technique to tell stories about rituals, myths and strange sounds. It can be heard on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher, Radiopublic, Soundcloud and Google Play platforms.