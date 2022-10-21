Netflix has announced new arrangements, operational since the early months of 2023, for the sharing of accounts, on the sidelines of the publication of the positive financial data for the third quarter. The streaming giant has been working for some time to counter the phenomenon spread all over the world that inevitably potentially afflicts the company’s revenues as well. The corporate strategy, developed in a broader review of the services dedicated to its subscribers, reveals a thoughtful approach also mediated by user feedback. Netflix will offer those who access the services but are not eligible for the “Transfer Profile” option. This will allow, at the cost of a couple of euros, the creation of one’s own profile in a personal account without losing anything of one’s history or settings that can be managed by those who shared the account as a sub account and thus be able to pay for family members or friends. According to Netflix, the launch of the advertising-supported economic plan, active from 3 November in Italy at a cost of 5.49 euros, should facilitate this transition.