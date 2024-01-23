Essayi Essay – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 01/23/2024 – 18:39

Netflix recorded net profit of US$938 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. The value is equivalent to US$2.11 diluted per share – slightly below the consensus of analysts surveyed by FactSet, who predicted diluted EPS of US$2, 22.

The streaming company reported, when releasing its corporate balance sheet, that it ended the quarter with 260.28 million subscribers, an increase of 12.8% (13.12 million) compared to the same period in 2022.

Netflix had a 17.67% increase in revenue compared to the same period last year, totaling US$9.24 billion. The numbers correspond to an improvement in relation to the figures from a year ago. In Q4 2023, Netflix had $55 million in net income, diluted EPS of $0.12, and revenue of $7,852.

After the release of the balance sheet, Netflix shares rose 7.58% in New York, around 6:30 pm (Brasília time).