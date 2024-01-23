Netflix welcomed more than 13 million new subscribers in the fourth quarter of 2023. The streaming platform thus exceeded its own expectations: it had counted on 8.8 million new subscribers. That's what the company writes Tuesday in the latest quarterly figures.

Netflix remains the largest streaming platform in the world. At the turn of the year, the company had more than 260 million subscribers worldwide. Approximately 30 million new paying subscribers were added throughout 2023. Turnover in the fourth quarter amounted to 8.8 billion dollars (converted to 8.1 billion euros), an increase of 12.5 percent compared to the same period a year earlier.

