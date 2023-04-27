













Netflix: Everything that will arrive in May 2023

Let’s go first with the series, which is what many consume with singular joy on Netflix.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story (4/5/2023)

Black Knight (5/12/2023) – Korean Content

Love, Kitty (5/18/2023)

The Good Bad Mother (5/20/2023) – Korean Content

FUBAR (5/25/2023)

Source: Netflix

Netflix not only handles series, it also has their respective movies and here we show you the list.

The Mother (5/12/2023)

Fragmented (5/16/2023)

Hard Feelings (5/24/2023)

As you surely already noticed, there is a good variety and you can start scheduling the days to throw a movie or marathon of a series. Or you can wait a little longer because it’s also not like they’re going to take it away so soon.

What else is coming to Netflix in May 2023?

Very well, you already know which series and movies will be on Netflix during May 2023, but we still have more content to share with you and that will surely attract your attention, because we know that you also like to watch documentaries and specials.

Disappearances: dead or alive? (5/10/2023)

Queens of Africa: Cleopatra (10/5/2023)

McGregor Forever (5/17/2023)

Children are not left behind and receive content dedicated to them with classic films full of quality. We could say that we get movies back that went to other services and now they are back.

Kung Fu Panda 3 (5/1/2023)

The spiritguards of the forest (8/5/2023)

Shrek (5/18/2023)

Shrek the Third (5/18/2023)

The anime continues, albeit in a sparse way. It only follows the second season of Vinland Saga and they added Ultraman.

Vinland Saga (5/1/2023)

Ultraman (5/11/2023)

