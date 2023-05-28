Netflix is making headlines with the launch of the globally shared account blocking program, including Italy. Many are discussing the choice of the video streaming service, evidently made to try to monetize more on multiple accounts, and there is no shortage of fooling aroundsuch as that of the company’s Twitter account Blockbusterswho, in sympathy, took the opportunity to throw a jab at one of the main culprits of its failure.

Blockbuster: “Kindly remind you that when you rented videos from us, we didn’t give a damn who you shared them with… as long as you returned them on time. @netflix”

Blockbuster’s mockery follows that of Amazon’s Prime Video, which is also looking for a way to capitalize on the controversy that has engulfed Netflix.

Netflix is ​​currently blocking account sharing, introducing the possibility of adding extra users to accounts for €4.99 (maximum of two users, the price is for the Italian market).