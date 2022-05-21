Netflix has updated its cultural guidelines to inform its employees that their duties could lead them to work on an unwanted or perceived “harmful” project. In such a case, the streaming company created by Reed Hastings cordially advises them that they could get another position in a place more in line with their principles or ideals.

According to Insider, for the first time since 2017, the platform updated its work guide with a section called “Artistic Expression”, where it stipulates a specific situation for its workers.

First, Netflix clarified that “Not everyone will like or agree with everything” on the streaming service.

Netflix shares are down 68% so far this year. Photo: composition/Netflix

The company explained that, based on its enormous number of different titles made for “a diversity of audiences and tastes”, they work without the intention of censoring any creator and support “artistic expression”.

“Depending on your role, you may need to work on titles that you perceive as harmful. If you find it difficult to support our breadth of content, Netflix may not be the best place for you.” noted the section in the cultural guidelines.

Netflix on the ropes

Although Netflix tries to become a better platform, just over a month ago it was revealed that it had lost 200,000 subscribers and that the number would increase throughout the year.

After this news, the service announced that it could launch its new type of subscription with ads at a lower price than the current one and that it would be available this year.

The competition for Netflix intensifies with the arrival of HBO Max, Disney Plus, Start + and Amazon Prime. Photo: AFP

It is expected that, with upcoming titles such as “Stranger things 4”, the service will recover and can offer different prices to its users.