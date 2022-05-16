Amid controversy over loss of users and new subscription options, Netflix has updated its cultural guidelines for all workers, something that could well cause a substantial decrease in company employees, since they are asked to participate in projects that they may consider “harmful”. If someone does not want to collaborate in this type of series, documentaries, movies or specials, they can always choose to get another jobassures the streaming company.

The last time Netflix updated its cultural guidelines was in 2017, and this did not cause any issues at the time. However, the most recent changes to the “Artistic Expression” section have been a controversial topic. This section mentions that the company supports artistic expression of all kinds and allows its audience to choose what they want to see. However, the story is different for employees. Workers may be asked to participate in content they find “harmful” and, if that is the case, they may want to seek employment elsewhere. This was what was said about it:

“Not everyone will like it, or agree with everything [el contenido] in our service. While each title is different, we approach them based on the same set of principles: We support the artistic expression of the creators we choose to work with; we program for a diversity of audiences and tastes; and we let viewers decide what’s appropriate for them, rather than Netflix censoring specific artists or voices. As employees, we support the principle that Netflix offers a diversity of stories, even if we find some titles contrary to our own personal values. Depending on your role, you may need to work on titles that you perceive to be harmful. If you find it difficult to support the breadth of our content, Netflix may not be the best place for you.”

Let us remember that in October of last year, several Netflix employees criticized Dave Chappelle’s jokes towards the transgender community in a special for the streaming service. Along with this, the inclusion of the film was also questioned. cuties to the library of this platform. Finally, this year there will be a Marilyn Monroe adult tape, something that has already caused concern on the part of the public.

Considering the current situation of the company, maybe this wasn’t the right time to update your guidelines in a tactless way. On related topics, a new season of Black Mirror is coming to Netflix in the future. Similarly, here you can see the first trailer for the Resident Evil live action series for this platform.

Editor’s note:

Netflix is ​​a company focused on making money first, and art second. If a Dave Chappelle special with offensive comments makes money, that’s what they’ll defend, not the integrity of a community. It is the sad reality in which we live. Money is the real factor in any company’s decisions.

