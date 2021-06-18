The fourth season of Elite is available on Netflix starting today. What will happen to the boys of Las Encinas high school? Who are the newcomers? Let’s find out together.

The third season had ended with the start of the new school year for Samuel, Guzman is Rebe, who must make up for the lost year. At their side there are Ander is Omar, who enters a Las Encinas for the first time, while Cayetana she was hired as a janitor.

Elite is a Spanish television series created by Carlos Montero is Dario Madrona. The series tells the story of a group of teenagers and treats different social issues, including economic inequality, crime, drug addiction, religious belief, sexuality and racism.

Elite: plot and characters of the new season

The new school year brings with it a new principal in Las Encinas, whose goal is to restore the prestigious high school to the splendor of the past. They are added to him new students alongside Samuel, Guzman, Cayetana and Omar, as well as a new and mysterious crime.

Read also: Elitè 4 the cast: confirmations and new entry of the fourth season

After the departure of Lucrecia (Danna Paola), Carla (Ester Expòsito), Valerio (Jorge Lòpez), Polo shirt (Alvaro Rico) e Nadia (Mina El Hammani), the new protagonists will be Ari (Carla Diaz), Mencia (Martina Cariddi), Patrick (Manu Rios) e Philippe (Pol Granch).

Ari, Mencia and Patrick are i children of the new principal From highschool. Ari is a girl competitive and perfectionist, whose character tends to resemble that of Lu. Menci is a girl rebellious and intolerant, the opposite of his sister. Patrick is Ari’s twin and will soon establish himself as one of the most beautiful boys of the school. Philippe is the heir to the throne of the principality of Central Europe.

The four specials that anticipate the new season

From 14 to 17 June were released daily four special episodes that tell unpublished stories set in the summer preceding the new school year.

The protagonists of the first episode are Guzman, Cayetana and Rebeka, while the second episode are Nadia and Guzman and the third Ander, Omar and Alexis. Finally, in the last episode the stories of Carla and Samuel are told.