The first of three Elite short stories is now available on Netflix. Who are the protagonists of the first episodes? When will the other stories come out? Let’s find out together.

Today, December 15th, the first of the Short Stories from Elite. The format was used for the first time on the occasion of the fourth season and consists of some mini bets that yes focus on some events of the protagonists of the tv series.

There first story is focused on Philipe, Caye And Felipe, and is available on Netflix starting this morning. There second story will tell the story of Omar and Samuel and will debut on December 20and, while the third story will focus on Patrick and will be available from December 23. All three short stories will consist of three episodes each that will be made available starting from 9 in the morning.

Elite it’s a spanish tv series set in a prestigious Spanish private high school called Las Encinas, frequented by the children of richest families of Spain. Each season revolves around a crime and retraces the events that led to its fulfillment.

Elite: the new “Historias Breves”

In the short stories (Historias Breves) previously published there was talk of Caye, Rebe, Guzman; Guzman and Nadia; Samuel and Carla; and Ander, Omar and Alexis.

In the new episodes we will see protagonists Cayetana And Philipe, with the addition of a new character known as Felipe and the episode will be available from 15 December. From December 20 the episode dedicated to Samuel And Omar and finally the December 23 will debut the character-focused story of Patrick.

Elite: Renewed for a sixth season

Despite the fifth season has not yet been released or announced on the day of the debut, Netflix has communicated that it has renewed Elite for a sixth season.

But how did the fourth season end? The last season marked theGuzman and Andes exit from the scener, the characters played by Miguel Bernardeau and Aron Piper. The two young people are in fact shown as they decide to leave the city and travel the world. Guzman also had unintentionally killed Armando, who had attacked Ari. Rebekah And Samuel they had thus helped him to cover up the crime.

In the meantime, waiting for the fifth season, two new entries in the cast have already been announced: Valentina Zenere And André Lamoglia.