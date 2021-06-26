Filming has begun in Madrid for the fifth season of the very popular Spanish television series Élite, co-produced and distributed by Netflix. Here’s what we know about the cast, made up of new entries but not only.

While from 18 June it is available on the platform Netflix the fourth season of Elite, already from February 2021, in the production center Netflix of Madrid, filming has begun for the fifth season.

The Spanish television series has also obtained a huge following in Italy, thanks to the current themes, but also to an exceptional cast. Elite tells the stories of a group of teenagers forced to deal with problems as adults such as economic differences, sexuality, racism, addictions and widespread crime.

Season 4 told audiences about another year in high school Las Encinas of the protagonists. For the fifth season, it has been announced that three other students will be appearing in high school. Let’s see who are the new entries in the cast of Elite 5.

For the fifth season of Elite some roles remain confirmed. It is about Itzàn Escamilla (Samuel), Omar Ayuso (Omar), who will both be struggling with a new relationship. They will also come back Georgina Amoròs (Cayetana) e Claudia Salas (Rebeka).

But two characters will not return in the fifth season. In fact they have not been reconfirmed Miguel Bernardeau (Guzman) neither Aròn Piper (Ander).

Some uncertainty instead for the role of Carla, played by Ester Expòsito, which is currently still in talks regarding the fifth season. It seems that he will only appear in a few episodes and then reappear regularly in the sixth season.

The distribution on Netflix is expected between the end of 2021 and the beginning of 2022. In the meantime, however, three new entries in the cast have been announced: it is Valentina Zenere (Sofia), André Lamoglia (Gonzalo) and Adam Nourou (Eric).

Finally, the roles of Patrick’s fourth season have been reconfirmed (Manu Rios), Ari (Carla Diaz), Mencia (Martina Cariddi), Philipe (Pol Granch) and Benjamin (Diego Martìn). A cast that certainly heralds an exciting new season that fans are eagerly awaiting.