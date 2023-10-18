In a surprising twist, Netflix has decided to eliminate the cheapest ad-free streaming plan in Mexico. This decision comes after a series of controversial changes to the platform, including measures against the sharing of accounts outside the same household and the introduction of a cheaper plan with ads.

Despite expectations of a negative reaction from users, Netflix has experienced growth in the number of subscribers since the implementation of these new policies. This suggests that the company is willing to take risks in the search for a model that guarantees greater profitability and long-term sustainability.

The news was revealed through a financial report, announcing that this change will take place next week and, for the moment, will only affect new subscribers. However, those currently on the plan that is being removed will likely be offered the option to upgrade to a more expensive plan or the plan that includes ads once their billing period ends.

This measure will not only impact Mexico, but will also be implemented in other countries, including Germany, Spain, Japan, Australia and Brazil. This suggests that Netflix is seeking greater homogeneity in its offers at an international level.

These changes mark a new stage in the evolution of Netflix and the streaming industry in general. It remains to be seen how users will respond to these modifications and what effect they will have on the position of Netflix in the market.

Via: Xataka

Editor’s note: Well, there are going to be many angry, but they are still going to continue paying, Netflix You can do whatever you want and this is how its users have proven it. I’d just like to see one time subscribers make the company take back something.