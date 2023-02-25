Netflix has reduced the price of its subscription in more than 30 countries in recent weeks, according to The Wall Street Journal. In some locations, the drop reaches 50%. Brazil is not part of the list.

The cuts took place in countries in the Middle East, such as Yemen, Jordan, Libya and Iran, in Africa, such as Kenya, in Europe, such as Croatia, Slovenia and Bulgaria, and in Asia, such as Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and the Philippines. In Latin America, countries like Nicaragua, Ecuador and Venezuela were included in the reductions. Currently, Netflix operates in 190 countries.

The reductions go against the actions that Netflix has taken in recent months, increasing prices and charging extra for people who use the same account.

In January, during the company’s results conference call, Netflix executives spoke of raising subscription prices, not the other way around. At the time, the company’s co-CEO Greg Peters even said that Netflix sees itself as “an irreplaceable good” and that, therefore, prices could rise that customers would continue to pay.

Commenting on the price drops, however, a Netflix spokesperson told the Wall Street Journal that they know that “members have never had so many options when it comes to entertainment,” referring to the growing competition in the streaming market.

In Brazil, Netflix’s last price increase took place in July 2021, when packages were up to 22% more expensive.