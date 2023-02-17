It is not a secret that the plans of Netflix for deleting shared accounts have had a negative reception from their users. Now, to redeem itself, the streaming company has revealed that the price of the different accounts of the service has decreased substantially in Latin Americato the extent that we see a 50% reduction in some cases.

Through a statement, Netflix has revealed that the price of the three main subscriptions in Bolivia, Cuba, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Venezuela, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay and the Dominican Republic, has decreased substantially. This is how the prices have been:

–bolivian: Basic Plan from $7.99 to $3.99. Standard Plan from $10.99 to $5.99. Premium Plan from $13.99 to $7.99.

–Paraguayan: Basic Plan from $7.99 to $3.99. Standard Plan from $10.99 to $5.99. Premium Plan from $13.99 to $7.99.

–Nicaragua: Basic Plan from $7.99 to $3.99. Standard Plan from $10.99 to $5.99. Premium Plan from $13.99 to $7.99.

–Cuba: Basic Plan from $7.99 to $3.99. Standard Plan from $10.99 to $5.99. Premium Plan from $13.99 to $7.99.

–Venezuela: Basic Plan from $7.99 to $3.99. Standard Plan from $10.99 to $5.99. Premium Plan from $13.99 to $7.99.

–Ecuador: Basic Plan from $7.99 to $4.99. Standard Plan from $10.99 to $7.99 dollars. Premium plan from $13.99 to $10.99 dollars.

–Honduras: Basic Plan from $7.99 to $4.99. Standard Plan from $10.99 to $7.99 dollars. Premium plan from $13.99 to $10.99 dollars.

–Guatemala: Basic Plan from $7.99 to $4.99. Standard Plan from $10.99 to $7.99 dollars. Premium plan from $13.99 to $10.99 dollars.

–Dominican Republic: Basic Plan from $7.99 to $4.99. Standard Plan from $10.99 to $7.99 dollars. Premium plan from $13.99 to $10.99 dollars.

–The Savior: Basic Plan from $7.99 to $4.99. Standard Plan from $10.99 to $7.99 dollars. Premium plan from $13.99 to $10.99 dollars.

–Panama: Basic Bread from $8.99 to $4.99 dollars. Standard Plan from $12.99 to $8.99 dollars. Premium plan from $15.99 to $12.99 dollars.

At the moment it is unknown if we will see changes of this type in other regions in the future. As you probably didn’t notice, price changes have been made in regions where password sharing is no longer possible as before. On related topics, one of the most intense horror movies is coming to Netflix. In the same way, we tell you how to change the region of your account.

Editor’s Note:

Netflix takes away, but also gives. It is clear that the reception of the elimination of the password in these countries has not had the reception that the company expected, so they undertook the task of reducing their previous ones to level this situation. We can only wait and see if this tactic works.

Via: Netflix