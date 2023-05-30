Netflix it was the first serious and well-defined online streaming service: I still remember its advent in Italy in the “distant” October 22, 2015, if you think about it, a different era than today, in many sociological aspects that the same entertainment company has helped to create. I remember with a smile the day when I tried the service at the home of a friend, who is the editor-in-chief of this site, Simone Lelli, who showed me a catalog at the time “restricted” but still already quite rich in content.

The contents. Yeah, the ones we take for granted today. We stand as judges, jury and executioners of products that just eight years ago we weren’t even in the slightest able to imagine. I remember exactly what I thought of Netflix a few months after the start of the adventure, I said to myself:

«Chey, they really believe it! They make their own stuff, with their own brand, they invest in the territory (Australia, America, Europe) allowing actors and directors to emerge. And I do my part in all of this, paying for a fantastic service!».

Thanks to Netflix, artists have found space that they would hardly have had a place to Hollywood and many of them landed in the majors thanks to their debut on the (at the time) small emerging platform.

We have therefore come to a crossroads: account sharing yes, account sharing no. It is on this that many are debating today, on the systems that the company is adopting to “defend itself”, after all the market today has changed, the same market that Netflix created and which has seen the birth of different players and in in a certain sense competitors to itself: Prime Videos, Disney+, Apple TV, Now TV, Rakuten TV, Chilli TVending up with niche players specialized in certain sectors such as Crunchyroll which makes the Japanese animation product its core business.

Today Netflix tells us that to continue share your password with up to others 2 friends we will have to pay €5 per month extra for each connected friend, which would lead the overall cost to be split over 3 ad people one digit which is just over double compared to what has been paid so far (taking into consideration the most expensive account, i.e. the one for around €18.00 per month, which allows access to 4 screens with maximum 4K quality). Discussing with friends and relatives, the general discontent seemed clear to me, made of bogus statements that I do not share in the slightestand my “journalist sense” started to itch, to the point where I wondered: is there really nothing to watch on Netflix? I already knew the answer, but I wanted to sincerely, and off the cuff I wrote in the list that follows all the exclusive contents of the platform that I have seen and which have left something inside me, as a person and as an “insider”:

Stranger Things

The Sandman

Black Knight

Working – working for a living

Outsiders

Fractured

Suburra – The Series

Red Sea Diving

Rough diamonds

Kengan Ashura

Spinning out

Bestars

Record of Ragnarok

You

McGregor Forever

Kakegurui

AKA

Operation Final

Fubar

Selling Sunset

The Witcher

Bloodlines

Defense attorney

What/if

The last dance

Locke and Key

Lost in space

Ragnarok

Altered Carbon

Snowpiercer – series

The alienist

Bodyguard

The paper house

Elite

Secret city

The Crown

Spenser Confidential

Sense8

True Story

Hollywood

Disenchantment

Peaky Blinders

Castlevania

Anatomy of a scandal

The diamond family

Halston

Bastards

The chess queen

The night that will not pass

The summer we learned to fly

The Kominsky method

ARCANE

Birdbox

The discovery

Highwayman – the last ambush

Bright

Monsters

When The See Us

You don’t know me

Squidgames

Alice in Borderlands

The Gray Man

The Silent Sea

Bojack Horseman

Inside Job

Tyler Rake

Tear Along the Edges

Panama Papers

Umbrella Academy

Pinocchio by Guillermo del Toro (Oscar winner 2023)

And these are just some of the exclusive Netflix content that the system suggests to me and that I actually watched. Actually yes, just trivial stuff (irony). I could spend hours enunciating the results of how these content that we only find here have in fact changed the way of communicating, of making cinema and, in some cases, caused a social sensation. See for example those Squid Game or Sense8who created so much that they forced their creators to dub it in multiple languages, so much was the demand of the people.

Netflix today allowed us to know also the cinematic landscape (in which I also insert the TV Series) by very distant countries from ours: I can define myself (like many of you I imagine) an avid consumer of Korean cinemaand I can do it thanks to the platform.

Beyond all this, the quality of the service must be considered, which today is one of the few that transmits in quality 4K many of its contents, in Dolby Visionand which allows buffering of the episode (to the point that if, for example, I’m on a train and the connection goes down, I don’t notice it if it reconnects before the pre-loaded buffering is exhausted).

Third party content being equal, for example, Netflix guarantees a better quality product in generalboth for visual and audio quality, and for me that I am a “fan of graphics” this matters and not a little.

Does it end here? No because new things are always coming (This World Won’t Make Me Bad, TylerRake 2, Arnold, one piece, Black Clover, Cobra Kai VI, Hunt for the Killer, The Assassin Cards, to name a few). Experiments with series and films – which don’t always go well, for heaven’s sake – where Netflix seems to be today the only platform with the courage to dareto propose something alternative to the competition which generally prefers to go on the safe side.

Take or leave? For me it takes and with both handsbecause in fact it’s worth it, because if I scroll through that list of contents I realize how many things I’ve seen and will see again and again, including documentary films or documentaries that I haven’t included in that list, but which are still part of a cultural enrichment of the highest level. Takesalso for all that is to come and that I have no intention of getting lost, e takes because quality simply comes at a price, and as long as the service I pay is worthy of the money asked, for me it continues. The reasons for leaving a service are and will always be, for me, others.