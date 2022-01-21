The forecasts for the first quarter of 2022 are getting worse

Netflix disappoints expectations. Collapse of more than 18% of the stock inafter-hours, after the publication of the quarterly. A trend that also depresses the competitor’s actions Walt Disneywhich is focusing on strong business in streaming for the future, (down the title by 4%). Between October and December, the service of streaming it reported $ 1.33 in earnings per share, versus expectations of 82 cents, on revenues of $ 7.71 billion, in line with forecasts. Roku Incwhich manufactures streaming devices, fell by 5%.

The net number of paid subscribers it increased by 8.28 million, against expectations of 8.19 million; the figure, however, is lower than the 8.5 million expected by Netflix and added by the company in the fourth quarter of 2020.

To weigh on the performance of the stock listed on Nyse is the worsening ofoutlookwith Netflix which expects to add just 2.5 million subscribers in the first quarter of 2022, far below the 3.98 million in the first quarter of 2021.

Netflix has stated that increased competition from its rivals is one reason for the slowdown in growth, while in the past it has said that competition from companies such as Apple and Disney would have no material repercussions.

More, the greatest service of streaming in the world reduced growth expectations, citing thelate arrival of content expected by the public, such as the second season of “Bridgerton“and the time travel film by Ryan Reynolds “The Adam Project“.

Last week, Netflix has raised the price of the season ticket in the United States and Canada: in Statesthe basic subscription increased by $ 1 to $ 9.99 per month, the standard rose from $ 13.99 to $ 15.49, and the premium subscription from $ 17.99 to $ 19.99.