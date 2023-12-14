













Netflix does not forget the anime and will release Maboroshi and Dungeons and Dragons in January 2024









February arrived and a speedrun began that left us in December and the year is over. Despite this, streaming services do not stop and Netflix revealed everything that will bring us in January 2024, among which a couple of anime series stand out: Maboroshi and Tragons and Dungeons.

After a couple of “lean months”, Netflix will have new anime in the form of Maboroshi which will be released from January 15, 2024while Tragons and Dungeons It will arrive the same month, but with a date to be defined. After a long wait, the third season of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba will arrive on January 17.

Now, the streaming platform that has been on the market the longest will also release content for children. First of all, To start 2024 we have the arrival of the classic version of Matilda January 1st. Then, on January 11th there will be the third season of sonic primeJanuary 22 Almost a Narwhal in its season 2 and Little Bheem: To Recess! on the 29th of the same month.

Netflix: What series and movies are released in January 2024?

Netflix will not only have anime and series for children in January 2024, there are also movie premieres and original productions that we present below:

Tricks – January 1 – Former soldier Maya sees the figure of her murdered husband in the video from her daughter's hidden camera. Thus begins to unravel a lethal conspiracy.

The sun brothers – January 4 – After a mysterious attack against his family, a hitman from a Taipei triad travels to Los Angeles to protect his mother and naive brother.

Queer Eye season 8 – January 24 – The Fab 5 return to the birthplace of jazz, New Orleans, to improve the lives of their heroes with their emotional makeovers.

Griselda – January 25 – A miniseries inspired by the Colombian Griselda Blanco, who, by dint of ambition, created one of the most profitable cartels in history.

In terms of films, we also have three premieres that stand out for their proposals:

The Snow Society – January 4 – In 1972, a Uruguayan plane crashes in the Andes, and the survivors only have to depend on each other. A film by JA Bayona.

Awakening from grief – January 5 – An artist grieving the death of his husband goes with his two best friends to Paris, where murky secrets and hard truths come to light.

Lift: a robbery in first class – January 12 – An expert art thief and his best team come up with an impossible plan: steal a million-dollar loot of gold from a commercial plane in mid-flight.

My loneliness has wings – January 19, 2024

Lastly, but not least, we present you the documentaries and specials confirmed for Netflix during January 2024.

Crypto scams – January 1 – A documentary about three men who took advantage of the chaotic crypto market to scam investors and live the high life with their millions.

Break Point – January 10 – The best tennis players in the world return to the court and go for glory in another new edition of the grueling Grand Slam.

Forest Guards – January 28 – In the heart of the Brazilian Amazon, thousands of people illegally invade protected lands, devastating ancient forests in search of resources and quick profits. Now that the health of the entire Amazon is on the brink, will Brazil and the world pay attention?

What do you think of everything coming to Netflix during January 2024? Is it a good way to start the year? Don't forget that we are in Discord and you can follow our news at Google news.

