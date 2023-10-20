From the editorial teami From the editorial team https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 10/20/2023 – 8:11

Netflix announced this Wednesday, the 18th, the end of the basic plan for new subscribers to the platform in several countries, including Brazil. As a result, the platform will only have three subscriptions in Brazil, no longer offering the basic plan without ads, which costs R$25.90 and allows 1 screen per user.

+ Netflix increases prices in the USA and ends basic plan in Brazil

However, the company confirmed to the This is Money that users who already subscribe to the Basic Plan do not need to migrate to another package. “The basic plan will simply no longer be an option for new subscribers, but will continue to be available to current users,” the advisory said.