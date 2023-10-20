From the editorial teamiFrom the editorial team https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/
10/20/2023 – 8:11
Netflix announced this Wednesday, the 18th, the end of the basic plan for new subscribers to the platform in several countries, including Brazil. As a result, the platform will only have three subscriptions in Brazil, no longer offering the basic plan without ads, which costs R$25.90 and allows 1 screen per user.
However, the company confirmed to the This is Money that users who already subscribe to the Basic Plan do not need to migrate to another package. “The basic plan will simply no longer be an option for new subscribers, but will continue to be available to current users,” the advisory said.
For new members, the following plans are available: standard with ads (R$ 18.90), standard (R$ 39.90) and premium (R$ 55.90). If the user still wishes to change their plan, simply follow the steps below (if the account is suspended, it will only be possible to change the plan after resolving the suspension):
If you don’t see the cancel option on your account, you’ll need to contact your billing company. On the page Accountthe user will see a link with instructions for canceling with the billing company or instructions on how to contact them.
It is worth remembering that, since May, Netflix started charging Brazilian users who share accounts. An extra fee on the same account for R$12.90 per month is now offered. Among the plans still available, the amount can only be charged in the Standard and Premium plans,