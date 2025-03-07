03/07/2025



Updated at 8:20 p.m.





It doesn’t matter if you have covered criticism, that the means of the entire world are considering the program of Meghan Markle Like a failure. Netflix has decided to trust the Duchess of Sussex for a second edition of her series ‘With Love, Meghan’. This was just announced by the platform, with Prince Harry’s wife confirming the news minutes later.

Far are the terrible comments that experts from all over the world have poured against the series. ‘The Independent’ has called it “an exhausting dizziness”; ‘Variety’ qualifies it as a «Ego trip that is not worth it«; ‘The Guardian’ says it is “filling” and the “third consecutive disappointment”; ‘The Times’ criticizes him for “presenting his extreme wealth and surprising exclusive lifestyle as if he were available to anyone.” But perhaps Netflix still considers media attention relevant, although the reception has been bad.

“Thank you for joining the party and eternal thanks to the incredible team and technicians who have helped to come alive,” said Meghan Markle in a “Asmr” video he has published on his social networks. That is, a few minutes in which only the kitchen noises are heard and there are no voices. The Duchess of Sussex, which has already reached 2.3 million followers On Instagram, he has been promoting his program several times a day.

In ‘Stories’ he added a video in which he appears dancing with a cap where you can read: «Lettuce Romain Calm», possibly part of his Merchandasing for your brandAs Ever. A joke that makes a word game with the expression “let us remoin calm”, that is, “keep calm”, and Roman lettuce. As she herself shows and how the US media publish, The second season of ‘With Love, Meghan’ is already shot And you can see this year.









The well -known demand on demand platform does not plan to wait as it does with some of its successful fictions, as is the case of ‘Stranger Things’. With Meghan Markle’s program, he wants to get first and second season just a few months apart: The next fall The new episodes of the woman of Prince Harry cooking can be seen. Possibly in The same house of Montecito They rent for the chapters that have already been issued.

This information causes some confusion around the future of Meghan Markle in Netflix. Several media such as ‘Daily Mail’ assured that this It was the “last chance” For the marriage to maintain the 100 million dollars contract that the marriage signed with the platform in 2020. After several years of inactivity, in recent months it has been announced that not only would it be available ‘with love, Meghan’, but also a documentary about the Invictus Games and a program on Pole, the favorite sport of Prince Harry.

The latter premiered last November to show a “unique” vision of this modality, but it went quite unnoticed between the public and has not been known since then there would be a second edition. The truth is that the Archewell Productions website, the producer with which they signed the agreement with Netflix, Stay without updating. There is no record of other projects underway, but the agreement ends soon five years after the firm and the result has not been the public.