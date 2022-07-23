JustWatch is a platform that catalogs the TV series and movies available on the various streaming services and allows users to easily understand where to watch the products of their interest. Using the data of its Italian users, JustWatch has cataloged one ranking of the level of interest of the spectators of the boot towards the various platforms, such as Netflix, Prime Video and Disney +.

According to the information shared, in Italy in the second quarter of the year the platform that attracted the most research on JustWatch is still Netflix (28%), which however fell by 1% compared to the previous quarter. Following is Amazon Prime with 27%, after a growth of 1%. In third place is Disney +, with a 16% obtained after a growth of 2%. According to the data, there has been more and more Disney + related searches on JustWatch for about a year.

The rest of the Italian ranking is composed as follows:

TV Vision (6%)

Now (6%)

Sky Go (3%)

Infinity (2%)

Others (12%)

We specify that these data are not directly linked to the platforms mentioned, but only measure the level of interest of users who use the JustWatch site. In any case, this is a convenient way to probe the searches of viewers. Furthermore, the decline in interest in Netflix matches the decrease in subscribers worldwide.

Tell us, what are the platforms you use the most right now?