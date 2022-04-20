During the pandemic, streaming services saw a considerable increase in the number of subscribers. However, it seems that this bubble is finally bursting. Not only Netflix has lost subscribers in recent months, but other platforms have also suffered similar declines. In total, there is talk of cancellations that exceed 1.51 million.

According to Kantar, a research firm dedicated to streaming services, in Great Britain alone 1.51 million people canceled their subscription to various streaming services during the first quarter of 2022. “Saving money” has been pointed out as the main reason for cutting these services. This was what Dominic Sunnebo, global knowledge director of Kantar’s Worldpanel Division, had to say about it:

“Evidence from these findings suggests that British households are now proactively looking for ways to save. [Los hogares estaban] starting to seriously prioritize where and how your disposable income is spent Netflix and Amazon can be seen as ‘hygiene’ subscriptions for the British; they are the last services to go when households are forced to prioritize spending. Disney, Now TV, Discovery+ and BritBox all saw significant increases in churn rates quarter over quarter.

Alongside this, it has been mentioned that the number of people considering dropping at least one streaming service in order to save money, It went from 29% in the last quarter of 2021, to 38% during the first three months of this year.

On related issues, Netflix lost 200,000 users in recent months. Similarly, this company is considering integrating a cheaper subscription, but with ads.

Editor’s Note:

Without a doubt, a very complicated period for all streaming services. All the positive numbers they shared throughout 2020 and 2021 are turning red, and it seems like there’s nothing that can be done about it.

Via: Expansion