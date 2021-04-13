In yet another occurrence from the party in power in Mexico, Brunette, now comes the proposal to charge an additional tax on services such as Netflix, Disney +, Apple tv and others like it.

That is what the deputies propose for this political organization, and it would be by modifying the Law of Special Taxes on Production and Services (IEPS). Who is behind this initiative is the Moreno deputy Reyna Celeste Ascencio Ortega.

Morena proposes a 7% tax on Netflix and other services

The idea is to impose a 7% tax on the consumption of audiovisual content from foreign companies, which fall into the category of Over the top (OTT).

In addition to the aforementioned, it would also cover Hulu, which at the moment does not exist in the Mexican Republic, as well as Roku. In general, the change would affect the transmission of movies, series, sporting events and musicals that come from foreign countries.

The way the proposal is handled would affect not only Netflix or Disney +, but to more specialized services such as Crunchyroll or Funimation, focused on anime.

The point is that the legislature would particularly hit companies that do not have offices in Mexico. Part of the proposal reads:

“In the event that the person providing the service does not have a domicile or permanent establishment in the national territory, the tax rate provided for in Subsection D of Section II of Article 2 of this Law will be 15%.”

Complaints begin to flood social networks

To all this, what would the money raised be spent on? At least 40% would go to telecommunications social coverage programs in indigenous and rural communities.

As expected, this news has caused complaints from consumers of these services, since not long ago VAT began to be charged on them. Many fear that these platforms will raise their prices and this will cause a general increase in price.

The deputy who proposes this change in the law affirms that ‘it is fair that the sources of wealth of the so-called digital economy contribute to the public treasury of the countries where they make profits’.

Reyna Celeste Ascencio Ortega argues that there must be equity, and that companies OTT they do not generally make investments in the countries where they operate. Even if Netflix and other companies if they make investments due to content demands.

For a long time, they have been required to have a percentage of programs made in Mexico to continue operating in the country. It will be a matter of seeing how things evolve.

