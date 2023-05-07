“Rebel“was Netflix’s latest bet, but the fandom did not have high expectations by not forgetting its predecessors: “Rebelde” (2004) and “Rebelde Way” (2002). Several doubted its success and, although the series surprised with the renewal of a second season, it was not enough to continue for a longer time on the small screen.

Rumors about a cancellation have been going around for months. It was the actor Sergio Mayer Mori who confirmed that the series was canceled in a recent interview for Hola México.

Why was “Rebelde” cancelled?

The reasons behind the cancellation of “Rebelde” were the biggest questions in recent days. In this regard, Esteban’s interpreter could not delve into details because he was also unaware of it, but he did not hesitate to share a few words about it:

“It would be an honor for me to be able to do the third, the fourth and the fifth, the thing is that it hasn’t been done anymore. It was Netflix, it was the producers who told us: ‘Thanks for everything, guys, there’s no third time anymore’. Why I have no idea, but it was definitely not my decision, ”he recounted.

This is how the fans reacted to the end of “Rebelde”

Through social networks, fans did not take long to react to the news of the cancellation of “Rebel” after only two seasons on the air. Here we share some of the comments that celebrated his departure from streaming.

“It could have been good if it weren’t for the fact that we already have ‘Control Z’ and ‘Elite’ which are basically the same”, “I never made sense to make a remake of the novel”, “Now I am going to pay Netflix again”, ” The actors were unbearable and had no talent” and “The first 10 minutes were enough for me to remove it.”

