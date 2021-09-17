Soon on Netflix will arrive the new thriller TV series “Devil in Ohio” starring Emily Deschanel, who is also the director, and inspired by a true story, told in the novel of the same name by Daria Polatin. Let’s find out together the release date, the plot and the cast.

Devil in Ohio is the new TV series original Netflix directed by Emily Deschanel, who will also be the protagonist, and tells a true story present in the novel of the same name by Daria Polatin, showrunner of the series itself. In addition, we find the director John Fawcett, Brad Anderson, Steve Adelson And Leslie Hope.

Devil’s first season in Ohio will consist of eight episodes, each with a duration of 45 minutes and will be available on Netflix by end of 2021 or toearly 2022. Filming is already underway Canada, specifically in Vancouver.

Devil in Ohio: the plot

There synopsis released by Netflix reads:

When a psychiatrist shelters a mysterious girl who has escaped from a cult, her world is turned upside down and her own family is in danger of being destroyed.

The protagonist of the tv series is Suzanne Mathis, one psychiatrist. The latter, one day, decides to offer shelter to Mae, a young and mysterious girl who escaped from one sect. However, the latter threatens to destroy all of Suzanne’s family, starting with his daughter Julie fifteen, from which Mae begins to steal clothes, sleep in her room, sneak into her school.

Meanwhile, the sect from which the girl ran away begins to take back the check about his life.

The cast

Alongside Emily Deschanel who will play the role of psychiatrist Suzanne Mathis we will find: Sam Jaeger (Parenthood) as Peter; Xaria Dotson (American Vandal) will be Jules; Naomi Tan (Wednesday) will play Dani; Gerardo Celasco (How to Get Away With Murder) will play Detective Lopez; Madeleine Arthur (TNT’s Snowpiercer) as Mae; Alisha Newton (Heartland) will play Helen.