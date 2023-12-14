Netflix head of gaming Mike Verdu has revealed the company has more than 10 games in development at its in-house studios.

Netflix formed its own studios in Helsinki and California last year, and acquired four other studios, including Oxenfree developer Night School Studio and Cozy Grove developer Spry Fox.

Verdu said the six studios are working on over 10 games in an interview with Axiosand stated Netflix has a total of 90 games in development through deals with external teams.



The number of Netflix subscribers who use the service's game offering was estimated to be less than one percent last year, but Verdu said the company isn't worried about the low figures. “We're really pleased with the traction that we've had so far,” Verdu stated, adding the company “doesn't make a lot of big bets” but is patient around the ones it does make.

On its website, Netflix says by the end of the year it'll have 86 games for subscribers to play. This includes the recently announced Grand Theft Auto Trilogy – Definitive Edition off the back of the first trailer for GTA 6.

Games which will be available next year include Sonic Mania Plus, Hades, and a newly announced sequel to Cozy Grove from Spry Fox titled Cozy Grove: Camp Spirit.