After the third season got a lot of talk, Dear White People has been renewed for a fourth and final season, which looks like it will arrive this year. Let’s see together the news on the new season, the plot and the cast.

Dear White People is an American TV series based on the 2014 film of the same name. Both the film and the TV series are directed and written by Justin Simien.

There first season it came out in 2017 and two more followed, the last of which was published in 2019. In the same year the series was renewed for one fourth and final season, whose release date is not yet known.

Regarding the renewal of the series for a fourth season, Justin Simien he has declared:

"I am very grateful that my series has reached its fourth season on Netflix. This show, along with the many talented writers he introduced me to, changed my life, and I can't wait to create a celebratory final season worthy of a similar experience."

Dear White People: the plot

The tv series is set in a prestigious American college and tells the story of a group of African American boys and racial problems they undergo on campus. In particular, the story focuses on the life of Samantha, activist and host of the university radio program called Dear White People.

The episodes of first two seasons focused on individual characters, while the third season it adopted a broader perspective that introduced new protagonists.

Dear White People: actors and characters

Logan Browning interprets Samantha White, an African American student whose goal is to raise awareness among her classmates about the problems of racism within the institution.

Brandon P. Bell plays the role of Troy Fairbanks, son of the rector, while Antoinette Robertson interprets Coco Conners, a very ambitious girl, Sam’s antagonist.

DeRon Horton is present in the role of Lionel Higgins, a very intelligent and homosexual reporter John Patrick Amedori plays the role of Gabe Mitchell, Samantha’s boyfriend who attends the film course.

Finally, we find Ashley Blain Featherson in the role of Joelle Brooks, the best friend of Sam is Marque Richardson in the role of Reggie Green, a black boy who suffers trauma from a cop at a Winchester party.

