In an increasingly competitive world and market, a decision that users do not like can have catastrophic consequences for companies, as the Netflix streaming platform has experienced in recent months.

Despite the fact that it has remained the streaming service with the highest number of subscribers, month by month Netflix’s numbers have plummeted due to the new restrictions it has put in place. And, as if that were not enough, the latest decisions it has made, especially that of prohibiting its subscribers from sharing accounts, has made the fall even more radical.

So, apparently, Netflix has been taking some radical measures, such as lower the prices of its services in Latin America and the possibility of making content available completely free of charge.

In recent days, various media have pointed out the drop in prices in Latin American countries, contrasting the cost of the streaming service offered in the new world with that in European countries.

From the above, it can be deduced that Netflix seeks to convince people who have recently canceled their subscription due to the new policies implemented to buy their entertainment services again.

Meanwhile, because other companies that offer streaming services offer free content in the United States, it has come to be thought that Netflix would be forced to do the same so as not to go under further.

However, it must be borne in mind that, if content were to be implemented at no cost, the service would have different limitations, which would be even greater than those that the most basic plans currently have, in addition to the fact that quite possibly only few movies and series are available. For its part, the presence of advertisements cannot be avoided.

However, it is thought that offering certain free content could be one of the strategies that Netflix uses in the future to be able to re-attract subscribers who have migrated to other companies after the authorized changes to its platform.