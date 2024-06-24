A free subscription with ads is being considered in certain countries of Europe and Asia. Sources close to the company indicate that the objective is to increase the audience through this offer. Germany and Japan These are two of the markets mentioned, due to the relevance of free television networks in those countries. The idea is to attract new users through a service familiar with advertising, similar to the one they already know.

This initiative would not be the first foray into free plans. In 2021a pilot test was carried out in Kenyaoffering a subscription at no cost on devices Android. Users could access series and movies, even with the option of free downloads. However, this only lasted two years. The proposal for a free subscription with ads is in a preliminary stage and could undergo changes, it is clear that this plan will not be launched in the United States or in other markets where it already has a considerable base of subscribers.

Furthermore, currently the basic plan without ads is not something that is despised by the public, on the contrary, many people have it activated.

Via: Bloomberg

Author’s note: It’s going to be a good experiment that unfortunately won’t happen on this side of the world, since Netflix is ​​very popular in Latin America, and obviously they won’t want to let that secure income go.