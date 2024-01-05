













Netflix promotes its video game section as a very special option for its paying subscribers and emphasizes the theme that they are free, without ads and also that they offer all kinds of titles, from those that are perfect for mobile phones to titles that border on AAA like the Grand Theft Auto collection.

Now, the report comes from the Wall Street Journal and they point out that they have the idea that they are looking for a way to monetize the games they can as much as possible, since ultimately it is part of their business, making money and subscriptions may not be enough.

It must be emphasized that this is just an idea that is being discussed among executives and other people who make decisions in this streaming service. For example, they want to give games to those who have a subscription with ads showing this same thing in the titles they would offer.

Netflix: What are the best video games that the platform has?

Right off the bat, it must be admitted that Netflix has a good number of games on its service, now, among all the options available, there are some that clearly stand out by name alone. Just to give you an idea, you can carry on your cell phone:

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge

Grand Theft Auto III

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City

Farming Simulator 23

Shovel Knight: Pocket Dungeon

Tomb Raider Reloaded

Football Manager 2024 Mobile

There are important names and for all tastes. It's a matter of checking it out because you're going to find something you like. Now, would you like all of these titles to have ads? Follow the conversation through our Discord

