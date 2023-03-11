Each streaming platform has its pros and cons. Some have functions that we would like to see implemented in others and that is when they start to copy each other. Here the important thing is that those who win are the users with a more pleasant experience when it comes to enjoying our favorite series.

After updating your apps, Amazon Prime Video introduced several new features that its competitor seems to have liked, Netflix. In fact, Netflix decided to copy one of the best setting options offered Prime Video: the customization of subtitles.

And while this may seem like a minor change, the ability to customize subtitles can go a long way for people with hearing or visual disabilities, allowing them to enjoy movies in a more complete and accessible way.

Netflix now allows users to adjust the size and color of the subtitles according to their needs and preferences. This update, which is expected to roll out to apps on smart TVs and set-top boxes around the world, is great news for users, although it comes a bit late for Netflix as other services like Prime Video, hulu, Disney+, HBO Max, Paramount+, Peacock and Discovery+ already had several adjustments to how subtitles look.

In addition to being vital for users with disabilities, subtitles are also useful for those viewing content in languages ​​other than their native language, as they can help understand the plot and details. So this is a welcome addition for users of Netflix that they will now be able to enjoy a much better experience.

Via: Netflix

Author’s note: It had to be said and it was said! These subtitle options are great and even if it is a copy, it is appreciated that it reaches the most popular streaming platform of the moment. Now, remove those ridiculous limitations you want to implement!