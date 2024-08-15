Netflix is ​​the titan of streaming and now that it makes its own original productions, in addition to its exclusive acquisitions, its catalog of entertainment content is quite extensive. And it seems that it could soon surprise us with a great gem in live-action format; part of its production that, after the release of One Piece In this format, you do not need any further proof that your titles already have a seal of guarantee.

After that, the live-action of Yu Yu Hakusho and it was a real treat, so fans can expect deliveries worthy of manga works and with an impressive seal of quality. Although, now that Pokémon could have its first installment in live-action format, it is inevitable that fans feel nervous, after all, the production of this particular series is overwhelming, the imaginary world is vast.

HoweverDaniel Richtman (on Patreon), who is known for his impressive details about leaks, commented that we can expect a live-action of Pokémon in upcoming announcements.

A live-action of Pokémon It would be in the hands of Netflix and it seems that it would have someone unexpected as its protagonist. Red is the main character of the manga installments and the first of the video games, so it seems that we would have a very original approach to the franchise and from its foundations.. It will be impressive! Although of course, we will have to wait for details and confirmations from the company.

However, there is no doubt that we will have to dust off the original nostalgia and we will find ourselves face to face with Red! Will Netflix be up to the task in the world of Pokémon?

Source: Netflix & The Pokémon Company

We recommend: Pokémon Horizons reveals the release date of its fourth part on Netflix

Pokémon on Netflix

Remember that Netflix has several of the installments of Pokémon in its catalogue and the title of Concierge which premiered in December 2023 was particularly beautiful. You can watch it on the platform, it was refreshing both in presentation format and in the story itself, something we could expect for the live-action of the series, are you ready for it?

Check out our review of the installment here and watch the series here.

Take a stroll around Discord and don’t miss the news in Google NewsAlso, remember to follow us on X and Instagram.