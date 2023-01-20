In a letter to shareholders, Netflix states that the account sharing it undermines its ability to invest and improve service. He then indicated some considerations on blocking this practice, based on tests done in Latin America.

Netflix said: “Current account sharing (over 100 million households) undermines our long-term ability to invest in and improve Netflix, as well as build our business. Although our terms of use limit the use of Netflix to a household, we recognize this is a significant change for members who share their account more broadly.”

“That’s why we worked hard to create additional features that enhance the Netflix experience, including the ability for members to control which devices are using their account and transfer a profile to a new account. With the introduction of paid sharing, members in many countries will also have the option to pay extra if they want to share Netflix with people they don’t live with.”

As mentioned, Netflix will require people who share accounts with other people outside their household to pay to continue doing so. Additional payments have already been introduced in some Latin American countries: Netflix requires about $3 more for an additional non-domestic user, but the figure could vary enormously depending on the reference market.

Note that Netflix’s terms of service have never allowed account sharing between multiple households, but Netflix has allowed this practice for so long that implementing additional fees could anger some subscribers.

In fact, based on tests conducted in Latin America, Netflix says it expects “some cancellations” of subscriptions in every market where paid sharing is introduced, but it expects a overall revenue improvement as families activate standalone accounts and additional paid profiles are added. According to Netflix, an estimated 222 million paying households share passwords: by ending this practice, 100 million more households could be monetised.

We also point out that CEO Reed Hastings resigns: he will leave his office but not the company.