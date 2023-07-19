As many already know, the most popular streaming service in the world, Netflix, continues to create certain controversies, which are directly linked to price increases, account restrictions and more details that have been given to speak out loud. However, it seems that it is something that has not affected them, or at least that is mentioned in the media.

According to what is said in a report of The Times, the users of the streaming page have grown instead of falling, even more so with the rules that have been implemented such as not sharing accounts with family members who do not live in the same house. There is also the problem that it is the most expensive service, and for this they have launched a membership level with ads to have a discount.

These documents mention that in this last quarter the multimillion-dollar company had 1.8 million new subscriptionsreaching the figure of 234.5 million paying users, an increase of 236% between May 21 and June 18, 2023. That means, that many have subscribed after being part of a group in which they only paid a person, but they can not leave the content.

Added to this is the fact that several programs of interest to the public have come out this summer, be it the new season of Black Mirror, more chapters of one piece with their respective Spanish dubbing from Latin America and even Nimona, a film that has given a lot of conversation. It is possible that the figure will go higher, since there are promises on the horizon such as stranger things 5 and the squid game 2.

Via: The Times

Editor’s note: These results are undoubtedly sobering, since it seems that the users of the platform do not care too much if they are treated badly or something similar. However, it seems that it is something that no longer has a way to stop.