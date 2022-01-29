The renowned Georgian chess player Nona Gaprindashviliwho was the first woman to achieve the title of Grandmaster of the International Chess Federation is one foot ahead of the lawsuit imposed on the Netflix streaming platform for defaming her in the popular series Lady’s Gambit, starring actress Anya Taylor-Joy.

Anya Taylor-Joy is the protagonist of Queen’s Gambit. Photo: Netflix

It turns out that, in one of the production’s chapters, a character said verbatim about Nona Gaprindashvili the following: “The only unusual thing about her (the protagonist]actually, is her sex, and even that is not unique in Russia. It is Nona Gaprindashvili, but she is the women’s world champion and has never faced men.

Given this, the person involved initiated a legal process against Netflix, since, according to the date of the events exposed in the fiction, by 1968 the chess champion had already competed against multiple male opponents; at least, to a total of 59 professional chess players.

Nona Gaprindashvili as a young woman. Photo: diffusion

After this accusation of sexism and historical inaccuracy, Netflix did not hesitate to respond, dismissing the lawsuit filed by Gaprindashvili; however, this was in vain for the company, since, in the ruling presented on Thursday, January 27, federal judge Virginia A. Phillips decided what is read below.

