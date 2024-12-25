The followers of ‘The squid game’ have had to wait three years to be able to enjoy the second season from the popular series. What became a global phenomenon in 2021 returns to Netflix with new plots, characters and even more emotion and intrigue than in its first installments.

Directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk‘The Squid Game’ presents a disturbing premise: a group of people with financial problems are trapped in a strange competition based on a series of children’s games. The participants have to fight to survive in each of the tests, which becomes a fierce criticism of the economic system and social inequality.

The second season of ‘The Squid Game’ begins three years after the victory of Gi-hun in the competition. The protagonist of the series, played by Lee Jung-jae, decides not to travel to the United States to reunite with his daughter and returns to compete again in the macabre game. However, this time his objective is to save the lives of his companions and fight against the directors of this social experiment.

«Gi-hun’s effort to discover Who are these people and why do they do what they do? “It is the central story of season 2,” the series director revealed in an interview. For his part, the leading actor explained that his character “wants to have a normal life again, but there is something inside him that has already been broken, so he cannot go back to the way he was before.”









Day and time of the premiere of ‘The Squid Game 2’

‘The Squid Game’ managed to capture global attention three years ago thanks to its unique mix of suspense and social criticism. The first season of the South Korean series, with 9 episodes, was not only a success on Netflix, but it became a trend that marked the popular culture.

Furthermore, the fiction was well received by critics, since it was made with six Emmy Awards and was nominated for 3 Golden Globes. In any case, such was the success that the producers decided to bet on a second season which is coming very soon to Netflix.

‘The Squid Game 2’



NETFLIX





Three years after the premiere of the first season, the expectation is maximum for the launch of the new episodes, which land in full Christmas parties.

Specifically, the second season of ‘The Squid Game’ will arrive on Netflix next Thursday December 26. The 7 new episodes will be released on the platform globally starting at 09:00 (Spanish peninsular time).

‘The squid game 2’, a challenging season

In the second season of ‘The Squid Game’, Gi-hun will once again compete with new participants to win the prize of 45.6 billion won. In this way, some of the classic games such as ‘Red Light, Green Light’ will return, although new ones will also be launched.

«What we have created in the second season is a deeper and more advanced story. I feel like it could even surpass the first season,” explained Hwang Dong-hyuk in an interview for ‘Empire’. The creator of the series acknowledged that making this second season was not easy: «Some of the sequences we filmed were the most challenging of my entire career. “It was… hell.”

‘The Squid Game 2’



NETFLIX





As for the characters who will star in the second season, will repeat some of those we already saw in the first installments of the fiction. In addition to Gi-hun, others will return such as the recruiter, Gong Yoothe director of the games, Lee Byung-hunand the detective Hwang Jun-ho.

However, the second season of ‘The Squid Game’ will arrive loaded with new additions. Among them, the K-Pop star Yim Si-wanin addition to Kang Ha-neul, Park Gyu-young, Lee Jin-uk, Park Sung-hoon, Yang Dong-geun, Kang Ae-sim, Lee David and Choi Seung-hyun, among others.