Netflix confirmed this Wednesday the test of a random mode on its platform, which prevents the user from choosing what they want to see, and announced that it will reach the whole world during the first half of this year.

The technology company assured, in its results for the fourth quarter of 2020, the proof of a characteristic that allows users to view a title chosen for them instead of browsing through options offered by the platform.

This test refers to the random play button that the company has been testing in several countries for a long time, located on the home page, under the profile. By clicking on it, the user will see a film, series or documentary selected by the platform’s algorithms.

In the results, the company also indicates that this feature will be rolled out to users around the world. sometime in the first half of 2021, as highlighted by the specialized site TechCrunch.

A hit on the Wall Street stock market

Netflix also reported that in the last quarter of 2020 it increased its number of subscribers by 36.5 million, reaching 203.6 million. A figure that this Wednesday the shares shot from the popular streaming content provider on the Wall Street Stock Exchange.

The Californian company revealed that you will not need external financing for its day-to-day operations and said that it is considering a share buyback program to give its shareholders a profit, something it has not done since 2011 and that today was driving the price of its securities.

For the year as a whole, Netflix obtained a net profit of 2,761 million dollars, 48% more than the previous year, helped by the coronavirus pandemic, which has increased the time that many people spend at home and which has increased the demand for home entertainment.

Netflix had a turnover of almost 25,000 million dollars in the year as a whole compared to 20,100 million in 2019 and in the last quarter it entered 6,644 million compared to 5,467 million a year earlier.

Between October and December, the Californian company had a net profit of 542 million dollars, lower than the 587 million it registered in that period of 2019, and somewhat below market expectations.