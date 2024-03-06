













Netflix confirms seasons 2 and 3 of Avatar: The Last Airbender









Netflix announced that due to the success obtained have renewed Avatar the last Airbender for a second and third season.

It is worth noting that Netflix reported that the second and third seasons of Avatar: The Last Airbender will conclude the story that became famous on Nickelodeon during the decade of the two thousands.

On the other hand, the streaming service shared some data about the success of this series, such as that it is the number 1 English series with more than 41.1 million views in its first 11 days.

Source: Netflix

It also placed first in 76 countries and in the Top 10 lists in 92. Even this live-action adaptation of the Nickelodeon animation was the topic of conversation on social networks.

It is worth noting that the first season had 8 episodes of one hour each and we could expect a similar treatment for the second and third seasons respectively.

We also recommend: Netflix adds one of the best games of 2019 completely free

What is the Netflix version of Avatar: The Last Airbender about?

The synopsis of the adaptation of Netflix of Avatar the last Airbender says the following:

Water. Land. Fire. Air. Long ago, the four nations of the world lived in harmony, since the Avatar – master of the four elements – maintained peace between them.

But everything changed when the Fire Nation attacked and decimated the Air Nomads, the Firebenders' first step in conquering the world. Without a new incarnation of the Avatar, desolation reigns.

But among so much darkness, a new ray of hope appears when Aang (Gordon Cormier), a young man belonging to the Air Nomads (the last of that people) awakens to claim his destiny: to be the next Avatar.

With the help of his new friends Sokka (Ian Ousley) and Katara (Kiawentiio), siblings and members of the Southern Water Tribe, he embarks on a fantastic action-packed adventure to fight the fearsome Fire Lord Ozai (Daniel Dae Kim). ) and save the world. But Crown Prince Zuko (Dallas Liu) is lurking, so it won't be an easy task.

Did you like this adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender on Netflix? Don't forget to follow the conversation on our Discord and also our news in Google news.

(Visited 11 times, 11 visits today)