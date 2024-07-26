The film that will close the saga of sailor Moon will arrive on August 22we will have to say goodbye to the remake of our favorite magical girls. The film will adapt the arc of “Shadow Galactica” and will be released via Netflix.

The films adapting the arc were released in Japan in June 2023, Almost a year later, they finally have the distribution license in Latin America.

“Tsuki no Hana” (Moonflower) is the main theme and is performed by Daoko.

The trailer allows us to see Serena’s charm and conviction To protect the world, our beloved heroine knows that she is not alone and even though it is a difficult battle, she can trust her friends.

In addition, new characters appear in which the girl can trust, although for a moment, will make you doubt the truth of a happy future, Either way, the girl will not give up and in addition to intense battles she will give us a beautiful ending.

Pretty Guardians Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie adapts what in its original format was the fourth season of Sailor Moon Crystal. Previous films span the arc of “Dead Moon”.

Below are the staff details:

Director of the Toei Animation films in the series: Tomoya Takahashi (Gachaman Crowds).

Scripts: Kazuyuki Fudeyasu (Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure).

Character designer (also of the original installments): Kazuko Tadano.

Music composer: Yasuharu Takanashi (Naruto Shippuden).

Art Director: Yumiko Kuga.

Here you can watch the trailer dubbed into Spanish:

Well, the final battle is approaching, do you like remakes? If you are excited about the film, here is why you should control yourself a little… Remakes and the capitalist appeal to nostalgia: Stop (re)making the titles!

When is Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon The Cosmos Movie released?

On August 22, the film will arrive on the Netflix platform, Previews are now available:

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal (part one and two).

You can see them here, also, remember that the platform has several installments of the franchise:

Sailor Moon R

Sailor Moon S

Super Sailor Moon

sailor Moon It originally aired from 1992 to 1997.

The manga was published from 1991 to 1997, and was written and illustrated by Naoko Takeuchi. It was published in 18 volumes (tankabon and 10 kanzenban). The first anime adaptation was by Toei Animation.

