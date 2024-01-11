Netflix continues betting on One Piece. Not only was the streaming company in charge of the live action, and will be the home of the remake of this anime, but it has been confirmed that they are behind the new spin-off of the Eiichiro Oda work. That's how it is, Monstersthe story focused on one of Zoro's ancestors, already has a release date, and we can only see it on Netflix.

During this year's One Piece Day, the adaptation of Monsters. This work was written by Oda in 1994, making it the precursor of One Piece. This anime will be available on Netflix on January 21, 2024, and will last 24 minutes. It is important to mention that this is an OVA of only one chapter, and not a new series.

The MONSTERS anime, based on the

Eiichiro Oda's work will arrive on Netflix on

January 21, 2024.

This production will not be carried out by Toei Animation, who are responsible for the anime of One Piecebut E&HProduction! is the study selected for this task. If this name is not familiar to you, it is because they are a new company, which has attracted attention, since Park Sung-hoo, director of Jujutsu Kaisen 0is the founder of E&HProduction!

Now, regarding Monstersthis one shot is based on the manga by SE buscaand focuses on Shimotsuki Ryuma, an ancestor of Zoro in Wano, who has to defeat a dragon. This will not be the first time we see this animated character, since during the Thriller Bark arc it was possible to see a reanimated version of this character. Without a doubt, something that fans have wanted to see in action for years.

We remind you that Monsters will arrive on Netflix on January 21, 2024. On related topics, you can learn more about the One Piece remake here. Likewise, the anime's new opening becomes a trend on social networks.

Editor's Note:

It has taken more than 20 years for the series, but it has finally reached the level of popularity necessary to have multiple productions at the same time. This is a milestone that Oda should be proud of, and let's hope that Netflix is ​​able to live up to it so as not to ruin the hopes of all the fans, something that, at least so far, they have not ruined.

