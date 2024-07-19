Netflix has confirmed its leadership in the sector of streaming. The entertainment giant announced Thursday that it had added eight million new subscribers in the last period. The figure has shattered the expectations of analysts, who expected about 4.8 million new subscriptions, on average. They exceed the 5.89 million registered in the second quarter of 2023. In the second quarter 2024 earnings call, executives say they grew in all their markets and territories. The jump was especially noticeable in Asia Pacific, where Netflix had been struggling, and where they have registered 2.8 million new accounts. The company closes the first half of the year with 17 million new accounts.

The company has had one of its best first half-years in its history. Only 2020, when the world was shut down by the coronavirus pandemic and people were stuck at home connected to on-demand television, is better than the previous year. In 2024, the big moment has been caused by different circumstances. It is the result of the decision to end shared passwords, a strategy that began to be implemented last year and was later accompanied by the launch of an ad-supported service that starts at $6.99 per month in the United States. This basic package is responsible for nearly four million of the new accounts on the service.

With 277 million users, Netflix is ​​leading the way in a sector where its competitors have had trouble expanding their users. While other services such as Disney+ or Max are looking for alliances to increase their bases, as the new owners of Paramount think, the company led by Reed Hastings and Ted Sarandos is leading, driven by several successes. Sarandos reminded analysts on Thursday that Baby Reindeer and The Gentelman were watched by 50% of its subscribers in the UK, the country that produced two hits that helped boost the period. The Spanish company also mentioned The Asunta case as one of the global phenomena of the first half of the year.

Other important titles in the quarter have been the third season of Bridgerton, the french film Under Paris and Richard Linklater’s latest film, Hit Man, starring Glen Powell. The service is increasing its offering of sports and live shows, such as WWE American wrestling. Netflix will also offer, in Christmas 2024 and for the first timetwo NFL games. The comedy show that made Tom Brady the centre of mockery and jokes was another of the hits of the period. It gave the company its best audience for a live show, with almost 19 million people.

The company’s revenue grew 17% year-over-year to $9.5 billion, also above forecasts. This has led Netflix to raise its 2024 predictions from 13% to 15% to 14% to 15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was $2.5 billion, up 44% from the same period last year. The company estimates that 2024 will leave it with profit margins of 26%.

New interface

Hastings and Sarandos have told investors that Netflix users will soon see a new face for the service. After almost a decade of cosmetic changes, the company is preparing several changes to accommodate an offer that has grown in recent years beyond series and films.

Although they have not given many details, the main executives assure that the redesign seeks to increase the time users spend on the platform. To do this, subscribers will be able to see more information about the titles, better synopses and how they have been valued by the public and critics. Better previews of the content will also be offered and sections that will group content for specific moments or experiences. Like family movies for a Sunday afternoon, for example. They also plan to launch new games related to some of their series such as Emily in Paris or Selling Sunset. In these, fans will be able to learn about plots or new characters that will later be continued in the television episodes.

