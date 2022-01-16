The second weekend of the year 2022 arrives and Netflix continues to update its catalog with its best productions, which stand out in the top 10 in Peru. If you are at home these days and you don’t know what to watch when you finish studying or working, we leave you the most requested audiovisuals by the audience that are located in the list of Netflix Peru.

Don’t miss any Netflix top 10 series and movies this weekend. Photo: Netflix

There are some series that don’t want to leave Netflix’s Top 10 and maybe it’s time for you to enjoy them, users prefer them for a reason.

YOU CAN SEE: Red Alert will be a trilogy and Netflix is ​​already working on the two sequels

10. Rebel

Exactly 10 days ago, on January 5, the new version of Rebelde, an original series by Cris Morena, premiered. Now, Netflix brings a new plot with other faces, who seek to earn their place in the Elite Way School. If that were not enough, in this story we will see familiar faces, such as Pilar Gandía (Karla Cossío) and Celina Ferrer (Estefania Villareal).

9. Rebel Way

After a long time we see in the top 10 of Netflix Peru the first production of all versions: Rebelde Way, an Argentine series created by Cris Morena. It was to be expected because, with the release of Rebelde (2022), fans want to remember their puberty.

8. Pablo Escobar: the patron of evil

The series that tells the story of one of the largest drug traffickers in Latin America is positioned at number eight on the Netflix list. Pablo Escobar: the pattern of evil has 74 chapters full of action, drugs and love. You cannot miss one of the best performances by Colombian actor Andrés Parra.

YOU CAN SEE: Passion of hawks 2: Franco Reyes was going to die in the original plot, according to Michel Brown

7.Cobra Kai

After 34 years of watching Karate kid for the first time, the sequel Cobra Kai came to streaming in 2018 with a more mature Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence, each with family and children. The series starring Ralph Macchio and William Zabka has four seasons, one is better than another because iconic characters from the eighties saga continue to appear.

6. Impudent

Impudica or Brazen, in English, debuted on the platform this Wednesday, January 12, and is already in sixth place in the Top 10 of Netflix Peru. Although the thriller is well placed, it is not receiving good reviews; however, do not get carried away by it.

5. I am Betty, the ugly one

After years of its first broadcast, the popular Colombian telenovela is still the favorite of many and it proves it by staying among the most viewed for several weeks. Yo soy Betty, la fea won the Guinness World Record for being seen in more than 180 countries, dubbed into 25 languages ​​and having at least 28 adaptations around the world. You can now enjoy all 335 chapters, all on Netflix.

YOU CAN SEE: Pasión de gavilanes, season 2: “A completely different love story”

4. Passion of hawks

Telemundo’s mega-production continues in the top 10 of Netflix Peru. There are weeks and weeks that Pasión de gavilanes continues in the group. The novel would position itself, but no other audiovisual manages to get it out. With the main cast confirmed, the Reyes brothers and the Elizondo sisters will return to the small screen in February 2022.

3. Utopia

Utopia was recently released on the Netflix service. The 2018 film tells the story of the young people who died in the tragic accident at the Utopia nightclub. Likewise, we lived from beginning to end the struggle of the relatives to find justice.

2. The queen of flow

On Wednesday, November 17, La Reina del Flow 2 premiered and it only took a few days for it to be number one. Although she is no longer the winner, she is still very close. The followers are interested in knowing what will happen to Yeimy Montoya, who will return with his musical plans. Although she will not be alone, since she will have Juancho as a new love. Likewise, Charly Flow returns to ruin the protagonist’s plans when she is in the best stage of her artistic career.

YOU CAN SEE: Netflix: 5 films that will compete in the Oscar 2022 and you can see on the platform

1. Woman-scented coffee

The most popular production, ranked number one in the top 10 on Netflix, is the Colombian telenovela Café con aroma de mujer, starring Laura Londoño and William Levy. This is a recent version of the homonymous telenovela from 1994 created by Fernando Gaitán. In addition, it has two Mexican adaptations: When you are mine and Distilling love.