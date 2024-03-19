Netflix It is a platform with an enormous amount of content, to the point that it seems like an endless well. In this way, it can be very complicated and overwhelming to find a movie in this sea of ​​options. To make this task much simpler, this platform has an organization based on codes, which are a mystery to many users, but here we share them with you so you can search for movies and series in a much more organized way.

While Netflix has a series of categories that offer you curation of its content, such as Comedy and Drama, there are subcategories that are not in the public eye. Fortunately, By using one of the secret codes you can access these more specific optionssuch as Black Humor Comedy or False Documentary.

Unfortunately, the code search only works via the web browser, since the necessary numbers have to be enter the URL http://www.netflix.com/browse/genre/xxxxwhere xxxx is the combination you need.

Action and adventure

Action and adventure (1265)

Asian Action (77232)

Classic Action Adventure (46576)

Action comedies (43040)

Action Thrillers (43048)

Adventures (7442)

Comics and superhero movies (10118)

Westerns (7700)

Spy movies (10702)

Crime (9584)

Martial arts (8985)

Military cinema (2125)

Anime

Anime Fiction (7424)

Adult Anime (11881)

Action anime (2653)

Anime Feature Films (3063)

Comedy anime (9302)

Drama anime (452)

Science fiction in anime (2729)

Anime series (6721)

Horror anime (10695)

Fantasy anime (11146)

Children's and family cinema

Children's and family films (783)

Movies for ages 0 to 2 (6796)

Titles for ages 2 to 4 (6218)

Movies for ages 5 to 7 (5455)

Movies for ages 8 to 10 (561)

Cinema for ages 11 to 12 (6962)

Education for children (10659)

Disney (67673)

Cinema based on children's books (10056)

TV Cartoons (11177)

Music for children (52843)

Animal stories (5507)

Classic movies

Classic Movies (31574)

Classic comedies (31694)

Classic Dramas (29809)

Classic Sci-Fi & Fantasy (47147)

Classic Thriller (46588)

Film Noir (7687)

Classic war cinema (48744)

Epic Cinema Movies (52858)

Silent film (53310)

Classic Westerns (47465)

Comedy

Comedies (6548)

Dark humor (869)

False documentaries (26)

Political comedies (2700)

Tangle Cinema (9702)

Sports comedies (5286)

Comedian monologues (11559)

Youth comedies (3519)

Parodies (4922)

Romantic comedies (5475)

Comedies of blows and blows (10256)

cult cinema

Cult movies (7627)

B-movie horror movies (8195)

Firecracker Movies (1252)

Cult Horror Movies (10944)

Cult science fiction and fantasy (4734)

Cult comedies (9434)

Documentaries

Documentaries (6839)

Biographical documentaries (3652)

True crime (9875)

Historical documentaries (5349)

War documentaries (4006)

Sports films and documentary series (180)

Music documentaries (90361)

Travel and adventure documentaries (1159)

Political documentary titles (7018)

Religious documentaries (10005)

Science and nature documentaries (2595)

Cinema and documentary series on society and culture (3675)

Dramas

Dramas (5763)

Biographical dramas (3179)

Classic Drama (29809)

Court Movies and Series (528582748)

Crime dramas (6889)

Dramas based on books (4961)

Movies and series based on real life (3653)

Tear gas (6384)

Sports dramas (7243)

Gay and lesbian themed dramas (500)

Independent Drama (384)

Teen Dramas (9299)

War dramas (11)

Political drama movies and series (6616)

Romantic dramas (1255)

Showbiz Dramas (5012)

Social issues drama (3947)

Cinema by country or continent

African movies (3761)

Australian films (5230)

Belgian cinema (262)

Korean Movies (5685)

Latin American films (1613)

Middle Eastern Titles (5875)

New Zealand Movies (63782)

Russian films (11567)

Scandinavian cinema (9292)

Southeast Asian Movies (9196)

Spanish movies (58741)

Greek cinema (61115)

German movies (58886)

French movies (58807)

Eastern European titles (5254)

Dutch films (10606)

Irish Movies (58750)

Japanese cinema (10398)

Italian movies (8221)

Indian Movies (10463)

Chinese fiction (3960)

British films (10757)

Terror

Horror Movies (8711)

B-Horror Movies (8195)

Creature Features (6895)

Cult Horror Movies (10944)

Deep Sea Horror (45028)

Horror comedy (89585)

Monster Movies (947)

Cinema of cutthroats and serial killers (8646)

Supernatural Horror Movies (42023)

Screams of teenagers (52147)

Vampire Horror Movies (75804)

Werewolf horror movies (75930)

Zombie Horror Movies (75405)

Satanic stories (6998)

Independent fiction

Independent films (7077)

Experimental films (11079)

Independent Action and Adventure (11804)

Independent Thrillers (3269)

Independent Romantic Movies (9916)

Independent Comedies (4195)

Independent dramas (384)

Music and musicals

Music (1701)

Music for children (52843)

Country & Western/Folk (1105)

Jazz & Easy Listening (10271)

Latin music (10741)

Urban and dance concerts (9472)

World music concerts (2856)

Rock and pop concerts (3278)

Musicals (13335)

Classic Musicals (32392)

Disney Musicals (59433)

Showbiz Musicals (13573)

Stage Musicals (55774)

For romantics

Romantic movies (8883)

Romantic Favorites (502675)

Quirky Romance (36103)

Independent Romantic Movies (9916)

Foreign romantic films (7153)

Romantic dramas (1255)

Steamy Romantic Movies (35800)

Classic Romantic Movies (31273)

Romantic comedies (5475)

Science fiction and fantasy

Science Fiction and Fantasy (1492)

Action, science fiction and fantasy (1568)

Alien Science Fiction (3327)

Classic Science Fiction and Fantasy (47147)

Cult Sci-Fi & Fantasy (4734)

Fantasy Movies (9744)

Sci-Fi Adventure (6926)

Sci-fi dramas (3916)

Sci-fi horror films (1694)

Sci-Fi Thrillers (11014)

sports content

Sports movies (4370)

Sports comedies (5286)

Sports documentaries (180)

Sports dramas (7243)

Baseball Movies (12339)

American Football Movies (12803)

Boxing (12443)

Football movies (12549)

Martial arts, boxing and wrestling (6695)

Basketball Movies (12762)

Sports and fitness (9327)

Thriller

Thrillers (8933)

Action Thrillers (43048)

Classic thriller movies and series (46588)

Foreign Thrillers (10306)

Independent Thrillers (3269)

Gangster Movies (31851)

Psychological thrillers (5505)

Political thrillers (10504)

Mysteries (9994)

Sci-Fi Thrillers (11014)

Spy Thrillers (9147)

Supernatural thriller titles (11140)

Fantasy Movies (9744)

Sci-Fi Adventure (6926)

Sci-fi dramas (3916)

Sci-fi horror films (1694)

Sci-Fi Thrillers (11014)

Spy Thrillers (9147)

Supernatural thriller titles (11140)

These are all the codes available at the moment, although the possibility of more subgenres arriving in the future is not ruled out. On related topics, Netflix confirms more seasons of the live action series Avatar: The Last Airbender. Likewise, the price of the subscription to this service could increase.

Editor's Note:

This is a great way to search for content. On many occasions we have specific desires that cannot be found by searching for a Comedy series or movie. The problem is that this is not easily available to users, something that should happen.

Via: Netflix