Netflix co-founder Reed Hastings resigned as chief executive on Thursday, shortly before the company announced results for the final quarter of 2022, which closed with a profit of $4.491 billion (R$23.24 billion) .

Despite stepping down as CEO, Hastings will continue to serve as executive chairman of the company.

Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos will continue as Co-Executive Director and will be joined by Greg Peters, formerly Chief Operating Officer.

The reasons for Hastings’ resignation are unknown, although the company said in its letter that the executive had “completed” his “succession” process.

Hastings co-founded Netflix in 1997. In 2020, Sarandos was named CEO alongside him, while Peters was named head of operations.

The resignation announcement comes after the platform added US$ 55 million (R$ 285 million) and almost 7.6 million new customers in the last three months of the year, which ended with 230.7 million subscribers and an annual profit of US$ 4.491 billion.

After the release of the results, the company’s shares fell 3.23% in operations after the close of the market.

In a letter to investors, the company reported that it generated US$ 31.615 billion (R$ 163.59 billion) in revenue in 2022.

“2022 was a difficult year, with a bumpy start but a brighter finish. We believe we have a clear path to re-accelerate our revenue growth: continue to improve all aspects of Netflix, launch paid sharing and build our advertising offer”, states the document.

new plan

These results come after Netflix began offering a new plan to customers at the end of 2022, at a reduced price and with ads, which led to the incorporation of almost 7.6 million new users, well above the 4.5 million that the company had expected from October to December.

This model, which debuted in December in 12 international markets, bolstered Netflix’s efforts to attract new subscribers after losing up to a million subscribers in the second quarter of the year.

In early November, when it launched the new service, Netflix reported the highest daily subscription rate in the US, with a 58% increase in the three days prior to launch, the highest growth rate since the Covid-19 pandemic began. .